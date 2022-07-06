Accops Systems: Accops Announces Leadership Transition to Accelerate Growth, Drive-Up New Product Development & Customer Success

Harish Menon - appointed as the Chief Executive Officer to lead the next wave of company growth

PUNE, India, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accops, a leading provider of digital workspace technology products, today announced the appointment of Harish Menon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 5 July 2022. Harish carries an experience of 23+ years in enterprise solution sales and channel management in India and abroad. Vijender Yadav, Co-founder and current CEO, will step down from his current role and will focus on technology, innovation and R&D operations as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Menon has worked across several industries, including BFSI, Energy & Utility, IT/ITes, Aerospace & Defence, EPCI, Manufacturing, and Healthcare, among others, anchoring responsibilities in Indian and other global markets. At Accops, he will be responsible for driving business expansion in India and overseas. His focus will be to drive up revenues and fuel the company's growth momentum.

Most recently, Menon was Senior Director for Denmark-headquartered Envecon, acquiring marquee clients and transforming their technology landscape. He co-created and scaled the product portfolio while continuing to build an amazing team who managed clients globally.

Menon is an alumnus of IMT-Ghaziabad and graduated from Delhi University with B.Com (Honours).

"As we move forward towards our mission to create a progressive, sustainable organization, it's the right time to bring professionals with experience to lead the next level of growth. Harish is a highly seasoned professional with proven experience in driving sales and scaling up companies. This transition will allow us to focus more on innovative technology, product development, and improving service delivery," said Yadav.

Mohan Bhat, Co-founder and MD, who was instrumental in accelerating the company growth 3x, will now step into a new role as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), focusing on customer success.

"We are striving to deliver more success to our customers with support of our channel partners. With Harish's decades of experience, customers and partners can expect better engagement and multi-fold increase in value delivered by Accops," said Bhat.

"Innovation at Accops is to meet the unsaid, unarticulated needs of clients who choose our solutions for not only transforming their employee experience but also to ensure business operations are streamlined and stay compliant with regulatory frameworks. I am excited to be part of Accops and contribute to this culture of innovation, keeping the interests of stakeholders, i.e. employees, customers and partners at the core of our aspirations," said Menon.

About Accops:

Accops is a Digital Workspace & Converged Identity and Access Management product company with a rich portfolio that includes Zero trust-based Application Access Gateway, EUC Virtualization via application & desktop virtualization (VDI), Identity & Access Management solutions and thin client/zero client hardware endpoints. Using Accops Digital Workspace suite, organizations can deliver any type of business applications to their workforce and vendors, offering them the freedom to work from anywhere, anytime, using their favourite devices. Accops solutions are comprehensive, integrated and simplified, replacing multiple point solutions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168196/Accops_Systems_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854230/Harish_Menon_CEO.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854229/Vijender_Yadav_CTO.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854228/Mohan_Bhat_CSO.jpg