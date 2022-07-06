

JONA (dpa-AFX) - The Holcim Group or LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), a Swiss building materials maker, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire privately held Belgian specialty building solutions provider- Cantillana.



Financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.



'Cantillana's extensive experience in façade construction systems and external thermal insulation composite systems will further strengthen Holcim's position in building renovation and energy efficiency solutions,' the acquirer said in a statement, adding that the transaction will complement its recent acquisitions.



With estimated net sales of 80 million euros for 2022, Cantillana has nine production sites in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands.



The acquisition is expected to support Holcim's focus to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30 percent of the Group's net sales by 2025.







