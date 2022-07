Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo BHF, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2022

4,763 ID Logistics Group shares

478,032.18 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2021

2,600 ID Logistics Group shares

1,025,256.80 in cash

Over the period from January 1st to June 30, 2022, the following have been executed

1,429 buy transactions

1,533 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes traded were

16,091 shares and 4,410,729 buy

13,928 shares and 3,863,504 sell

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 2,843,079.50

Registered office: 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics managed by Eric Hémar is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 360 sites across 18 countries, representing nearly 8.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 27,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

