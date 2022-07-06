(article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Securities Regulator Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date June 30, 2022 Total number of capital stock shares 5 686 159 Total number of theoretical voting rights 9 063 767 Total number of effective voting rights 9 053 415

It is reminded that an obligation to disclose crossing of thresholds is included in ID Logistics Group's bylaws in addition to the legal obligation.

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 2 843 079,50

Registered office: 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon France

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

LEI code: N°969500U1DQN70VMJ9P45

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics managed by Eric Hémar is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 360 sites across 18 countries, representing nearly 8.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 27,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

Contacts:

ID Logistics

Yann Perot

CFO

Tél.: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

yperot@id-logistics.com