

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said its Prime members in the U.S. can now enjoy a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership with no food-delivery fees on eligible orders. The Prime Members can use the offer in more than 4,000 cities across the country when ordering on Grubhub.



Amazon said its prime members globally can enjoy 48-hour advance access to a never-before-seen 60-second exclusive sneak peek on the new series launching on September 2, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.



Also, in anticipation of Thursday Night Football's kickoff on Prime Video on September 15, Prime members will have access to exclusive deals on home entertainment devices. The offer is available now through July 11 for Smart TVs, Fire TV Cube, and Fire TV Stick. It also offers some Fan Shop deals on NFL-licensed products.



Amazon said it will offer members 48 hours of epic deals during the annual Prime Day event on July 12 and 13.







