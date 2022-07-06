Bankai Group Wins 'Best Innovative Software Provider' for 2021 at the CC-Global Awards, Berlin

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Community (CC) announced winners at the 6th Annual CC-Global Awards (CCGA) held on 23rd June 2022 in Berlin. CCGA named Bankai's BridgeVoice Pluto the 'Best Innovative Software Provider' for 2021 . The best of the Telco industry - professionals and services, were recognized for their achievements in 70+ categories, including innovations, achievements, leadership, and promising-future professionals.

BridgeVoice Pluto is an automated carrier portal covering 180+ countries for Voice/SMS/DID services. It connects enterprises to operators and offers instant access to a massive operator inventory for its active customers in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America (future acquisition plans). Pluto offers uninterrupted trading, routing, and settlement of voice services, quick account setup, 10 minutes go-live, free testing credit of $2, multiple payment options, 24*7 helpdesk, multilingual real-time billing, and transparent reporting.

Mr. Bankim Brahmbhatt, CEO of Bankai Group, said, "Receiving this award is a great honor. Our subject matter experts have successfully developed and delivered unmatched customization, network redundancy, and routing mechanisms with competitive pricing. With us, customers pick their preferred operator at their preferred price from an operator inventory. Our focus on automation with customization is unheard of in a multi-dimensional industry like telecommunications. We aim to be the first provider with full global coverage for DID numbers, independent of multi-looped and dodgy services with a fully-functioning Hosted Contact Centre solution."

About Carrier Community (CC) GLOBAL AWARDS (CCGA) 2022:

Carrier Community (CC) is one of the most significant ICT communities with 2,300+ operators registered via 8,000+ members from over 120 countries. CCGA is CC's annual Award event that honors the best of the ICT industry, acknowledging regional and global players and celebrating innovations and achievements of the Teleco industry.

About Bankai Group:

For the past 33+ years, Bankai Group has been a leader in the ICT and services industry, specializing in voice telecom technology and wholesale & retail voice business. Bankai Group helps automate the businesses of telecom operators, carriers, and service providers through BridgeVoice Pluto and offers indigenously developed Telecom Solutions such as Telecom Monitoring, Revenue Management, Network Switching Solutions, and Digital Financial Solutions through its technology unit Panamax Inc.

