Electric Underfloor Heating Market to value USD 3 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric underfloor heating market is poised to cross USD 3 billion by 2030, according to a research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The rising demand for space heating solutions on account of extreme climatic conditions along with increasing consumer awareness of energy conservation will positively impact the deployment of electric underfloor heating units. In addition, increased construction of commercial buildings and rapid industrialization have further fueled the transition towards adoption of energy-efficient space heating solutions.

Rising investments in retrofitting projects owing to stringent energy-efficiency norms are key factors driving the market dynamics across existing facilities or buildings. Easy installation, low cost, and integration with smart monitoring devices including thermostats & others are a few prominent features offered by the technology, driving its demand as a replacement for conventional space heating technology. Moreover, a significantly lower carbon footprint together with optimized heating and a reduced installation time will thrust the electric underfloor heating market demand over the forecast timeline.

Quick installation time and reduced upfront cost along with the development & adoption of optimally connected and operated heating mats will escalate the growth of underfloor heating systems across the industrial sector. These units evenly distribute heat and work at moderate temperatures, enabling cost savings and low-power consumption, which will aid in augmenting the overall energy efficiency of industries including food & beverage and other energy-intensive industries. The capability of these units to deliver heating to dedicated areas managed through Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostats will increase savings in heating bills, which will further boost penetration across the industrial sector over the forecast timeframe.

The Europe electric underfloor heating market size is projected to witness a growth of over 5% through 2030. The market is regulated by codes and stringent building norms & standards pertaining to energy efficiency. For instance, the European Union introduced the Energy Performance of Building Directive in 2012, which was later revised in 2018 and introduced various efficiency standards for HVAC equipment to augment the overall energy efficiency of new & old buildings. Policymakers have further deployed various other European Union energy efficiency directives to boost the implementation of sustainable heating systems across the region, thereby stimulating the electric underfloor heating market growth.

Furthermore, rising concerns about escalating electricity bills will further foster industry growth. Growing consumer awareness pertaining to the long-term benefits of the system including significant cost savings, low running costs, and high efficiency will drive the business growth.

Some of the major findings in the electric underfloor heating market report include:

The rising demand for space heating along with the implementation of stringent regulatory compliances on account of the depletion of conventional fuels will propel the business landscape.

Rising living standards of the urban population have resulted in the adoption of advanced technologies, escalating the adoption of electric underfloor heating units.

Extreme climatic conditions along with a growing demand for efficient space heating in the residential sector owing to the growing population will propel the industry outlook.

Key players operating across the electric underfloor heating industry include REHAU AG, Danfoss, Amuheat, Hemstedt GmbH, Warmup, Eberle by Schneider Electric, Schlüter-Systems, MAGNUM Heating Group B.V., Honeywell International Inc., Heatcom Corporation A / S, Siemens, nVent, Robert Bosch, Uponor Corporation, and Watts, amongst others. Favorable schemes and rebates to promote the deployment of clean and energy-efficient HVAC equipment will positively sway the technology demand.

