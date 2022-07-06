

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday and natural gas prices fell sharply, as an end to strike by Norwegian oil and gas workers eased worries of energy supply crunch.



A major energy crisis in Europe has been averted for now after the Norwegian government reportedly intervened to resolve the dispute over pay.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 60 points, or a little over 1 percent, to 5,855 after declining 2.7 percent on Tuesday.



Among the top gainers, Capgemini, Essilor Luxottica, Airbus Group, Alstom, Dassault Systemes and L'Oreal jumped 2-3 percent.



Car parts maker Faurecia slumped 6.7 percent after Barclays double-downgraded its rating on the stock to 'underweight.'



Banks declined, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling 1-3 percent.







