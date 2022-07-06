DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 174.8995

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 742856

CODE: MSED LN

ISIN: LU0908501215

