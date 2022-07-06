Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
WKN: A3DH8H ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 Ticker-Symbol: 1N00 
Frankfurt
06.07.22
09:16 Uhr
2,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.07.2022
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 6

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
(i) CHARLES CADE
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
(i) DIRECTOR/PDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentINITIAL
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
b)LEI213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P


GB00BMV92D64
b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
(i) £2.1050,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total value of transaction
- Cumulative holdings

50,000
£2.10 per share
£105,000
50,000
e)Date of the transaction05 July 2022
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
© 2022 PR Newswire
