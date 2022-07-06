DJ One Heritage Group plc: Completion of a Subscription/PDMR Shareholding

06 July 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Completion of a Subscription/PDMR Shareholding

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a Subscription (the "Subscription").

Subscription

A total of 6,250,000 new ordinary shares of 1.0 pence each in the Company (the "Subscription Shares") have been issued at a price of 20.0 pence per Share, with existing and new investors, raising gross proceeds of approximately GBP1,250,000.

One Heritage Property Development Limited ("OHPD"), the majority shareholder in the Company, has acquired 4,500,000 of the Subscription Shares. This will increase OHPD's shareholding in the Company from 63.8% to 65.1%. Yiu Tak Cheung recused himself from the Board Meeting that approved the Subscription, as per the Relationship Agreement signed on 29 June 2022.

Vanessa Martin, a connected person to Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer of One Heritage Group PLC, has also purchased 100,000 Subscription Shares. Jason Upton, together with his connected persons, is interested in 1,100,000 Ordinary Shares representing 3.39% of the Company's total voting rights.

The Subscription Shares represent approximately 19.3 per cent. of the ordinary share capital in issue of the Company prior to the Subscription.

The Subscription proceeds are expected to be used for future acquisitions.

Total voting rights

Application will be made for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on the Standard List of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and admission is expected to occur on or around 08 July 2022 ("Admission"). Upon Admission, the Company will have 38,678,333 ordinary shares of 1.0 pence each in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. There are no shares held in treasury.

The total voting rights in the Company will therefore be 38,678,333 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The placing is conditional upon the shares being admitted to trading on the LSE.

Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer of One Heritage Group PLC, commented:

"One Heritage is pleased to complete a Subscription as it demonstrates the continued support for the Company's strategy."

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vanessa Martin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status person closely associated with Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer of One Heritage Group PLC b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name One Heritage Group PLC b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Placing, purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) c) 20p 100,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 100,000

d)

- Price 20p

- Total GBP20,000.00

e) Date of the transaction

6 July 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

