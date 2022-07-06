

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after having hit a six-month low in the previous session.



Spot gold slipped marginally to $1,763.45 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,762.35.



Equities traded mixed, with Asian markets closing mostly lower on recession worries while European stocks rebounded after an end to strike by Norwegian oil and gas workers eased worries of energy supply crunch.



Elsewhere, Shanghai announced new rounds of mass testing for most of the city, sparking fears that authorities may reimpose lockdown measures amid zero COVID-19 policy.



Investors await the release of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes later in the day, which could give some insight into the future path of monetary tightening.



The euro hit a fresh two-decade low against the dollar, while the British pound steadied near two-year lows as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government faced a fresh crisis.



U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI data for June will be out in the New York session.







