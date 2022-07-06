Clairvoyant Therapeutics: Clairvoyant Initiates First Site for Phase 2 Psilocybin Therapy Clinical Trial for Alcohol Use Disorder

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Clairvoyant Therapeutics, a Canadian biotech company, is pleased to announce it has initiated the first of 15 planned sites for CLARITY, the company's Phase 2 clinical trial investigating psilocybin in the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) (formerly called alcoholism).

CLARITY is a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 25 mg synthetic psilocybin in conjunction with Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET). CLARITY has been approved in Canada and has been submitted for regulatory approval in the EU countries selected for its Phase 2 clinical trial.

"We are delighted to initiate our Phase 2 clinical trial," said Damian Kettlewell, co-founder and CEO of Clairvoyant. "At Clairvoyant, it is our hope that the results of this clinical trial will support the company's novel psychedelic treatment model for addressing the significant unmet medical need for AUD patients."

The remainder of the 15 sites are each in an advanced stage of negotiation. These sites are located in major centres in Canada and Europe. The large number of sites for a psychedelic trial reflects Clairvoyant's objective to be the first company globally to register psilocybin as a therapeutic product to treat AUD patients.

About Alcohol Use Disorder

According to the World Health Organization, 283 million people aged 15 years and older are at risk of alcohol use disorder.[i] Globally, mortality from alcohol consumption is higher than from diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and diabetes.[i]

About Psilocybin Therapy and CLARITY

Psilocybin is the pharmaceutical agent in certain mushrooms which is known to induce a temporary psychedelic state. It was first purified in the 1950s. After thousands of recorded administrations, no addiction or abuse potential has been identified for psilocybin. In the CLARITY trial, subjects are accompanied on their psychedelic treatment journey by two highly trained therapists who have been certified under Clairvoyant's professional and ethical certification program.

About Clairvoyant

Clairvoyant Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company changing the face of psychedelic therapy with a speed-to-market clinical strategy designed to enable psilocybin therapy in the EU, UK & Canada to treat patients living with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) beginning in 2026.

The company's exceptional team, with a proven clinical track record and deep drug development experience, has made Clairvoyant the most advanced company globally developing psilocybin therapy for the treatment of AUD.

Clairvoyant is committed to meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose and is a pending B Corporation Certification. Clairvoyant is a member of Life Science BC and Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

