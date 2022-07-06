Visually Appealing but Sustainable Packaging Materials Are Driving Growth for Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North American region is a significant contributor to world Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market growth. Innovative and appealing packaging solutions like whiskey pouches, ceramic glass bottles or bag-in box will foster alcoholic beverage market growth

NEWARK, Del., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand for alcoholic beverages packaging market is estimated to grow to a valuation of US$ 47,225.2 Mn in 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032. Alcoholic beverages packaging market is predicted to reach US$ 69,235.6 Mn by 2032. Rising consumption of alcoholic beverages is driving growth for the alcoholic beverages packaging market.

Successful brand promotion of alcoholic beverages relies heavily on the packaging of the beverage. With superior branding and unconventional packaging formats, the alcohol beverages market is rapidly moving towards growth. As per a study report published by Lancelot, global alcohol per-capita consumption increased from 5.9 liters in 1990 to 6.5 liters in 2017.? This rise in consumption is further expected to grow by 17%?and reach 7.6 liters in 2030.

Unique and attractive packaging drives market growth for alcoholic beverages. Expansion of the beverages market will drive sales of the alcoholic beverages packaging in the market. Appealing packaging arrangements offered by the packaging and manufacturing industry to the beverages sector and the growth experienced by the food and beverages sector are factors that will likely propel growth.

"Rising demand for premium alcoholic beverages like craft beer and popularity of shim drinks along with rising in consumption of alcohol will bolster the growth in the alcoholic beverages packaging market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.??

Key Takeaways:

?Rising demand for sustainable packaging material is anticipated to propel market growth over the assessment period.

Innovative and appealing packaging solutions like whiskey pouches, ceramic glass bottles, and bag-in-box will foster alcoholic beverage packaging market growth.

Evolving e-commerce industry, consumer preferences, and rising disposable income will indirectly promote market growth

North America is expected to own a 19% share of the alcoholic beverages packaging market in 2022.

is expected to own a 19% share of the alcoholic beverages packaging market in 2022. Europe is anticipated to capture 16% of market revenue by the end of 2022.

is anticipated to capture 16% of market revenue by the end of 2022. Regional market players in North America notably contribute to global market growth

Global Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market - Key Players

Few of the key players that currently operate in the alcoholic beverages packaging market are -

Mondi

Amcor Plc.

ProAmpac

Crown

Ardagh Group S.A.

BALL CORPORATION

Berry Global Inc.

Tetra Pak Group

Saint-Gobain Group.

O-I Glass, Inc.

Vetreria Etrusca

Encore Glas

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd

Creative Glass

Brick Packaging

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Nampak Ltd.

Krones AG

Sidel Group and

Sonoco Products Company and many more

More Insights into the Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global alcoholic beverages packaging market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032.

According to FMI reports, visually attractive, biodegradable, and sustainable packaging materials are gaining traction in the alcoholic beverages packaging market. Key players in the market are investing in research and development activities so as to introduce sustainable packaging solutions into the market.

Along with increasing alcohol consumption, rising brand awareness among consumers will create a favorable environment for the alcoholic beverages packaging market. Though challenges like stringent government regulations and a growing health-conscious consumer base might hinder market growth, the forecast for the alcoholic beverages packaging market is fairly good for the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled in the Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Industry Survey

Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market By Material Used:

Metal Alcoholic Beverages Packaging

Glass Alcoholic Beverages Packaging

Plastic Alcoholic Beverages Packaging

Paper Alcoholic Beverages Packaging

Other (wood, etc.) Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Material

Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market By Product Type:

Alcoholic Beverage Cans

Alcoholic Beverage Kegs

Alcoholic Beverage Bottles

Alcoholic Beverage Jars

Other Alcoholic Beverage Product Types

Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market By Alcoholic Beverages:

Un-distilled Fermented Alcoholic Beverages Packaging

Beer



Wines



Cider

Distilled Alcoholic Beverages Packaging

Vodka



Tequila



Rum



Whisky



Gin



Others

Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market By Region:

North America Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market

Latin America Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market

Europe Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market

Asia Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market

Middle East & Africa Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg