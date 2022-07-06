Peter Andre and The Can Group partner with Renovi Studios to launch NFTs celebrating the artist's 30-year career in showbusiness

LONDON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovi Studios has teamed up with Peter Andre and his management team, The Can Group, to create a series of virtual and real-life events and activities to celebrate the artist's 30 years in showbusiness.

As part of the activities, Andre will be hosting a series of special shows across the UK where every ticket holder will receive a free NFT, made up of pictures and custom-made illustrations.

The Renovi team have created the NFTs using images of Andre - who is prominently known for his music, television and entertainment career. During the 1990s, he became the sixth highest-selling artist in the UK.

His singing career saw numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums, awards and tours all over the world.

Show attendees will be able to claim their free NFTs, which will exist on the Polygon chain, through a link on their confirmation email.

Further real-life events will also be taking place across the UK to celebrate, including meet and greets, as well as competitions and memorabilia releases.

A special 'Mysterious Girl' competition will also see loyal fans win five exclusive one-to-one video calls with Andre himself.

Renovi is a leading Metaverse marketplace and design studio working with global brands and businesses to help create, develop and implement their Web3 strategies.

The company has already developed and built Metaverse and NFT strategies for brands in the fashion, entertainment, sports, and hospitality sectors.

Andy Charalambous, co-founder of Renovi, said: "It was great to be approached by Peter and his team to oversee the creation of NFTs to celebrate his amazing career anniversary. It's been great working with Peter and such an enjoyable and creative project for the whole team, and we can't wait to see fans enjoy the one-of-a-kind creations we've made just for them."

Peter Andre added: "I'm so excited to partner with Renovi to launch my first ever NFTs collection. It's such an exciting space to be in and I'm really looking forward to gifting these unique digital assets to the people who have been with me from the very start of my journey. I have had a phenomenal career for the last 30 years; my fans have been so loyal and I want to share this show with them and give back by way of an NFT which will be theirs to keep forever."

Claire Powell, founder, Can Group, said: "As a management team, you have to keep on top of all the changes and developments in the world. Peter has had an amazing 30 years in the entertainment world and he wants to do a show that will celebrate this with his fans. I'm sure it will be a lot of fun and something we won't forget in a hurry!"

Tickets for the PeterAndre30 tour are on sale now. See the website for more information: www.peterandre30.com

Media liaison:

Piers Zangana

Susa Comms

piers.zangana@susacomms.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854331/Renovi_Studios_Peter_Andre.jpg