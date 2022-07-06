Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is proud to announce the appointment of Renjun Bao Ph.D as a member of the Fandifi Advisory Board.

Mr. Bao is a renowned thought leader with extensive sports industry knowledge both in China and USA having worked with many major international leagues. Mr. Bao currently serves as the Director of Business Development and is a Senior Sports Reporter for Tencent Sports America where he is responsible for maintaining top-tier relations with major sports leagues for which Tencent has exclusive broadcast rights for the Chinese market.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Renjun join our stellar advisory team and assist us with finetuning the Fandifi prediction platform for global audiences and key partners. His knowledge of optimizing broadcasting technologies and business relationships will be invaluable for Fandifi as we launch and scale our platform to empower the content creator community - sports leagues and teams included," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President of Fandifi.

"After seeing the Fandifi platform in action, the value add that the Fandifi platform offers audiences is readily apparent and represents a tremendous opportunity for the Company. I'm excited to share my knowledge and experience with David and the team to maximize their impact on the international sports scene," states Mr. Bao.

Philip Chen, Chairman additionally comments, "We are pleased to add Renjun to our team. He adds a diverse dynamic that complements Fandifi's gamification/prediction technology that amplifies engagement for content providers and content distributors. Renjun's vast global network will allow us to make inroads in showcasing our innovative technology."

STOCK OPTIONS

Mr. Bao has been granted a total of 200,000 performance incentive stock options at a price of $0.13 which have a 5 year expiry term ending on June 7, 2027. The options have already vested as of the date of the grant on June 6, 2022.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

FandifiTM is building a crowd based and system generated prediction and fan engagement platform. FandifiTM platform runs on an associated neural network tailor made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold, or traded on an interoperable blockchain agnostic platform.

