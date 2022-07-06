Nasdaq Stockholm AB: TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) receives observation status (344/22)

Today, July 6, 2022, CIMON Acquisition AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders of TC TECH Sweden AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in TC TECH Sweden AB (publ) (TCT, ISIN code SE0007603170, order book ID 115953) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB