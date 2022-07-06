Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Worth $54.7 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 54.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing complexity of new drug molecules, R&D investments by large Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) & Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMOs), and rising demand for new therapies would drive the growth of the market. Oral solids are the most widely accepted dosage forms in the pharmaceutical sector as they are cost-effective, simple to manufacture, and patient-friendly. Furthermore, advances in drug delivery technology, such as the delivery of drugs and sustained release formation, are enabling oral solids to achieve even higher levels of bioavailability while lowering drug administration frequency.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The tablets segment dominated the market in 2021. Tablets are the most common OSD forms. It is the most popular dosage due to its compactness, easy manufacturing, and convenience of self-administration.

Increased demand for bilayer tablets and investments by firms to expand formulation and controlled-release tablet manufacturing drive the market growth.

Based on end-user, the large-size companies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The solid dose manufacturing market is increasingly defined by collaboration, flexibility, and a high level of adaptability.

As more pharma developers design drugs from the start with the intention of outsourcing them to large CMOs, it's only natural that large CMOs gain more leverage in the development pipeline.

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2021 and is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast years as China and India are the powerhouses of OSD CMO with significantly lower prices.

Read 275 page market research report for more Insights, "Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Tablets, Capsules), By Mechanism (Controlled-, Immediate-release), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The global market is growing in conjunction with the oncology sector. Clinical-stage cancer programs increased by 77% between 2015 and 2020 (1,642 to 2,911) and completely dominate the landscape, resulting in approximately one-quarter of drugs currently being developed globally being classified as highly potent. This tendency forward into high potency is having a significant impact on the CDMO space, as the increasing demand for smaller-scale and encapsulated manufacturing processes presents a challenge for most of pharma's installed capacity. The COVID-19 crisis has had a number of short- and long-term consequences.

The healthcare sector witnessed a considerable decline in its revenue recognition during the year 2020 due to labor shortages and disruption of the raw material supply chain. However, drug sponsors are focusing on enhancing their efforts in the R&D of drug products that will help treat viral infection. Moreover, small molecule oral solid dosage (OSD) products, such as azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine, etc. have a positive impact on the COVID-19-infected population. Hence, an increasing number of manufacturers were focused on the commercialization and production of such OSD drug products, thus supporting the market growth.

Moreover, the industry witnessed a significant surge in 2020 and 2021, as a new and high number of CMOs were allocated with contracts of OSD as a potential treatment of the COVID-19 infection. For instance, in August 2020, Pfizer Inc. announced an agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to provide contract manufacturing services for the supply and manufacturing of Gilead's investigational antiviral remdesivir drug, with an aim to scale up the supply of the investigational treatment for COVID-19 patients. Hence, such factors are supporting the demand surge of OSD products across 2020 and 2021.

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market on the basis of product type, mechanism, end-user, and region:

OSD Contract Manufacturing Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Granules

Others (Lozenges, Gummies, Pastilles, etc.)

OSD Contract Manufacturing Market - Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Immediate-release

Delayed-release

Controlled-release

OSD Contract Manufacturing Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Large-size Companies

Medium- & Small-size Companies

Others (Startups & Generic Pharmaceutical Companies)

OSD Contract Manufacturing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) Contract Manufacturing Market

Catalent, Inc.

Lonza Group

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Aenova

Jubilant

Boehringer Ingelheim

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Patheon

Recipharm

Next Pharma AB

Siegfried AG

Corden Pharma

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market - The global healthcare contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 512.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The changing regulatory landscape coupled with rising offshoring to emerging countries is anticipated to propel the healthcare contract manufacturing market growth over the forecast period. Many companies witnessed losses in sales and operating profit during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Jabil, Inc., COVID-19 has increased expenses, primarily related to additional labor costs and procurement of PPE for employees globally, and has caused a reduction in factory utilization due to travel disruptions and restrictions.

The global healthcare contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The changing regulatory landscape coupled with rising offshoring to emerging countries is anticipated to propel the healthcare contract manufacturing market growth over the forecast period. Many companies witnessed losses in sales and operating profit during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Jabil, Inc., COVID-19 has increased expenses, primarily related to additional labor costs and procurement of PPE for employees globally, and has caused a reduction in factory utilization due to travel disruptions and restrictions. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing biopharmaceutical pipeline and lack of adequate manufacturing capabilities are two key factors that are driving partnership between large molecule manufacturers and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). Contract manufacturers are engaged in broadening their service portfolio to meet the companies' demands with respect to regulatory standards and new services. The pandemic has, however, also had some negative knock-on effects as budgets and resources are diverted to "COVID products" at the expense of other biologics projects in development for other therapeutic areas.

- The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing biopharmaceutical pipeline and lack of adequate manufacturing capabilities are two key factors that are driving partnership between large molecule manufacturers and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). Contract manufacturers are engaged in broadening their service portfolio to meet the companies' demands with respect to regulatory standards and new services. The pandemic has, however, also had some negative knock-on effects as budgets and resources are diverted to "COVID products" at the expense of other biologics projects in development for other therapeutic areas. Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market - The global biologics contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market was growing efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to a rise in R&D activities for the development of COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, there has been an expansion in manufacturing facilities to control the spread of the disease. For instance, in November 2021 , Lonza announced that it has decided to expand its microbial development laboratories in Switzerland to support the company's upcoming projects.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg