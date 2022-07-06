Forward Water Technologies Corp.: Forward Water Technologies Announces New Treatments to be Developed for the Food and Beverage Industry

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has continued to expand its use of its proprietary technology to develop new treatments for the food and beverage industry. Recent research in the Forward Water labs has illustrated a patent-pending concept which is now being scaled to engineering demonstration levels.

While focused on the solid commercial leads for water treatment, reuse, and brine management, the cold concentration capabilities of forward osmosis ("FO") coupled with the use of a low-energy recyclable FO draw has the potential to make new high-quality unique extracts and flavourings for the food and beverage sector. With this new technology solution, we will be able to explore a whole new world of food concentrates ensuring that the quality and taste of natural concentrates are close to identical to that of fresh original products while at the same time achieving a better carbon footprint. In many industries, such as the food and beverage industry, volatile aromas and flavours are lost through processing and several factors contribute to those losses including thermal treatments. Obtaining a desirable quality concentrate can become challenging when consumers place significant importance on taste and smell given that their loss cannot be avoided entirely. Due to these losses, it becomes necessary to recover them to enhance the quality of the product to maintain its appeal to the consumer. With FO, these losses are minimalized to enhance consumer enjoyment, President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments, "Forward Water continues to push the limits of the technology it has access to. We anticipate that our efforts in the food and beverage sector will allow us to provide differentiating additives enabling producers to offer new and unique products.".

This proprietary technology offers more benefits than solely increasing the quality of food and beverage concentrates but also plays an impactful role on the environment. With the use of this new technology solution there is a direct effect on the manufacturer's carbon footprint both in the manufacturing process and the emission of greenhouse gasses. Through the use of this new technology, compared to the current thermal evaporation manufacturing process for today's concentrates, a large energy savings will be recognized and thus a reduction in the associated carbon footprint. Concentrates also require significantly less energy to transport which directly correlates with the reduction in CO2. President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments, "Not only the ability to provide higher quality products but to do so in a manner that reduces the carbon footprint is a win-win scenario for Forward Water and the food and beverage sector.".

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by Green Centre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com .

