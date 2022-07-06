Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed American Leisure Inc. (OTC Pink: AMLH) ("the Company"), a tech-forward Portfolio company that has recently updated its status with the SEC and OTC Markets. CEO of the Company, Adrian Patasar, and Technology Strategy Advisor, Jonathan Herman (who is also the Founder & CEO of Baller Mixed Reality), joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking Patasar about the Company's background and current projects. "We're looking to build a holding company that invests in cutting edge technology," said Patasar. "The Metaverse has made itself known over the past six months, and every major technology company is moving into this space," he continued. "Our goal is to participate in the Metaverse in various forms."

"Initially, we are looking to get involved with the NFT space, which is why we brought Mr. Jonathan Herman onboard," said Patasar. "We decided to capitalize on Mr. Herman's idea of augmented reality NFTs in the Metaverse," he shared. "Jonathan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, as well as a very profound technical expertise."

"Could you elaborate on Baller Mixed Reality?", asked Copley. "We are very excited to be in this space doing something that is really innovative and has not been done before," explained Jonathan Herman as Founder & CEO of Baller Mixed Reality. "We are the first to bring to market what we call 3D-AR NFTs, which means that we are marrying NFTs with original augmented reality content, which consists of autographed memorabilia by professional athletes and entertainers."

"Currently, based on the work that we've done, we have been recognized as the 2nd ranked Blockchain Company with Seed Funding in the United States, as well as the 3rd ranked Collectibles Company globally, and the top ranked Augmented Reality company with Seed Funding globally," shared Herman. "Those rankings are from Crunchbase [a leading business database]," he added. "We are really building for the future."

"What other types of ventures are American Leisure Inc. looking to acquire?", asked Copley. "We want to have a broad spectrum," said Patasar. "We want to be in the Web 3.0 space, which we believe is ever-encompassing," he shared. "We recently signed and LOI with a decentralized exchange, which is an exchange where you can trade cryptocurrency, NFTS, or other digital assets, while wiping out a lot of the middle-men," explained Patasar. "By acquiring that exchange, we're looking to simplify the exchange and the transaction process with digital assets."

To close the interview, Patasar elaborated on the Company's desire to build shareholder value, while continuing to acquire projects that add to the value of the company and are not capital intensive. Patasar also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming as they continue to expand within the NFT and Web 3.0 space.

To hear Adrian Patasar's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8115906-american-leisure-inc-ceo-adrian-patasar-and-technology-strategy-advisor-jonathan-herman-are

ABOUT AMERICAN LEISURE INC.

American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) is a Tech-forward Portfolio company that has recently updated its status with the SEC and OTC Markets. AMLH looks to bring accretive shareholder value by participating in high growth, revenue-generating ventures and acquiring cutting-edge technologies in Web 3.0, Blockchain, NFTs and the Metaverse space.

Adrian Patasar

info@amlh.net | (561) 654-5722

Web: AMLH.io

Twitter: LeisureAMLH

