DENVER, July 6, 2022 - CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's second quarter 2022 earnings results. The conference call will feature CSG president and chief executive officer Brian Shepherd and CSG chief financial officer Hai Tran.

To reach the conference, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Click here to join a webcast of CSG's earnings call in live or archived format.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com Contact Details

Tammy Hovey

+1 917-520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com Company Website

https://www.csgi.com News Source: News Direct

