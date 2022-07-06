Glass Tableware Market is Estimated at US$ 9.8 Bn in 2022 & is projected to reach US$ 12.8 Bn by 2032, Future Market Insights Inc.

The glass tableware market in North America is expected to grow at a rate of 1.8% over the next ten years, with most growth coming from cruise ship restaurants and bars on such liners.

NEWARK, Del., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the glass tableware market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 9.8 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 3.0% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 12.8 Bn by 2032.

Higher spending on casual house-ware products such as glass tableware products will drive the demand in the market. Surge in number of households coupled with rise in per capita income is expected to fuel demand for glass tableware in the global market.

Furthermore, shift from plastic tableware products to glass tableware products due to growing use of environment-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable products is rising. Hence, demand for glass tableware is projected to accelerate over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Key Takeaways from the Glass Tableware Market Study

Based on product type, the tableware and beverage ware is expected to hold considerable share in the market.

In the end-use, the commercial segment is expected to witness positive growth over the assessment period.

Europe is expected to dominate the global glass tableware market through 2022 & beyond.

is expected to dominate the global glass tableware market through 2022 & beyond. In terms of sales channel, the convenience store is anticipated to hold the major market share during the forecast period.

As the tourism industry continues its global expansion, demand for eco-friendly and environmentally sound glass tableware is on the rise. Through 2032 this market will see steady growth with a projected 9% increase per year!

"Expansion of hotel & catering industry in emerging countries such as India and China has fueled the growth of the glass tableware industry. Moreover, glass tableware products are widely preferred in residential areas apart from commercial areas mainly due to their aesthetic appeal that also contributes towards kitchen decor," says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Mergers and acquisitions, as well as product development and innovation, are among the techniques companies are using to increase their market share. Further, companies are coming up with discount offers to gain new customers.

Adding new features and functionality is a major concern for companies. Major players present in the glass tableware market are:

Lenox Corporation

World Kitchen LLC

ARC International S.A.

Anchor Hocking LLC

Sisecam Group

Libbey Inc.

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Bormioli Rocco Group

LaOpala R.G. Ltd.

Kavalier Glass A.S.

Others (as per request)

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global glass tableware market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the glass tableware market based on the product type (beverage ware, tableware, baby bottles, and others), by end use (household and commercial), by sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, convenience stores, online retailers, wholesalers & distributors, and other sales channels) across seven major regions.

Market by Category

By Product Type:

Beverage Ware

Tableware

Baby Bottles

Others

By End-Use:

Household

Commercial

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Wholesalers & Distributors

Other Sales Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

