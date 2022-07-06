Cardo Systems opens 'Cardo Sound Labs' research center in Germany

PLANO, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardo Systems, world leader in communication and connectivity devices for the Powersports industry, has opened the 'Cardo Sound Labs', a full-scale research and development facility in Straubing, Germany.

The new facility will focus on developing Cardo's future generation of acoustics, speech processing, and sound solutions for its wide array of powersports, outdoor and professional communication devices. The Straubing facility positions Cardo as the only player in the industry with a dedicated, fully owned audio development capabilities.

With the opening, Cardo is bringing onboard a veteran team of scientists with 150 years of cumulative experience in automotive and consumer audio. The team has specialists in sound, physics, electronics, speech processing, and mechanical engineers and PHDs, and is responsible for more than 1550 patents gained through their previous work experience at Harman, Samsung, Nokia, NXP, and DSPG.

The 600sqm facility will lead Cardo's future sound developments to maintain and increase the Company's edge and bring new generations of sound solutions to its riders, worldwide. To achieve this and support the team's developments going forward, the new Straubing facility contains fully-furbished sound labs complete with anechoic chamber, ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) room, rapid prototyping lab, Automotive lab, NVH (noise vibration harshness) automotive lab, and office space.

Alon Lumbroso, CEO of Cardo Systems, comments: "For many years, Cardo has identified in-helmet audio and acoustics as one of the key factors in today's riding experience. In 2018, we were the first to bring premium sound by JBL, and now, with the addition of the new Cardo Sound Labs, we aim to increase the audio gap even further."

Read the full press release here.

About Cardo Systems

Cardo is the world-leader in wireless communication and entertainment systems for powersports users. Cardo was the first to introduce a Bluetooth motorcycle communication system and was the first to introduce Mesh communicators in 2015. The company's products are now available for purchase in over 100 countries.

