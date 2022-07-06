InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Vascular Disrupting Agents Market worth $2.25 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " "Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market By Indications (Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia, Glioblastoma, Liver Cancer, Mesothelioma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer , Renal Pelvis, and Ureter Cancer), Therapeutic Area (Hematological Malignancies, Solid Tumors), Molecules (Tubulin Binding Agents, Flavonoids, Ligand-Directed Agents), Therapy (Mono, Combination), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), Product (Bavituximab, Icaritin, NGR-TNF, Padeliporfin, Plinabulin, VB-111, and Others))- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global vascular disrupting agents market is valued at US$ 79.75 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 2256.41 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 46.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Vascular disruption agents (VDAs) are a novel category of drugs targeting tumours' blood supply. VDAs vary conceptually and operationally from currently utilized antiangiogenic medicines and exhibit high selectivity for established but aberrant tumour vasculature. Vascular disrupting agents are novel anticancer compounds with better efficacy and less toxicity. The vascular disrupting agents target the formed tumour vasculature and disrupt blood flow to cancerous tissue. These agents are currently being used for the treatment of different oncology conditions.

The high prevalence of various cancer types, growing geriatric population, fast adoption of anticancer therapies, rising patient awareness regarding the advantages of targeted therapies, increasing oncology expenditure, and rising demand for personalized drugs are expected to drive the vascular disrupting agents market during the forecast period. According to the WHO, cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide. In 2020, estimated mortalities were 10 million and projected to reach 13 million by 2030. Further, many new anticancer therapies are being developed for various cancers (mainly solid tumours), thus offering new opportunities for the vascular disrupting agents market in the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of production and complex manufacturing processes of targeting therapies and unsatisfactory results of clinical trials may restrain the market adoption during the forecast years.

Region-wise, North America is expected to dominate this market during the forecast period. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness maximum growth in the next few years due to the increasing innovations of anticancer drugs & therapies, rising incidences of cancer, and growing demand for advanced therapy options.

Major market players operating in the vascular disrupting agents market include AGC Biologics (Denmark), Avid Bioservices (US), Bionomics (Australia), Beijing Shenogen Biomedical (China), Mateon Therapeutics (US), Myrexis (US), VBL Therapeutics (Israel), Steba Biotech (US), BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (US), Immune Pharmaceuticals (US), Nereus Pharmaceuticals (US), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Celgene Corporation (US), Bionomics Ltd. (Australia), Lees Pharmaceutical Holdings. (Hong Kong), among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2022 , VBL Therapeutics stated that the FDA had given ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec or VB-111) in combination with paclitaxel Fast Track designation for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. VBL Therapeutics' experimental anticancer, gene-based drug Ofra-vec is being developed to treat a variety of solid tumours. The OVAL Phase 3 registration-enabling trial in patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is the principal clinical initiative for ofra-vec.

In December 2021 , The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a comprehensive response letter (CRL) in response to BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals' new drug application (NDA) requesting approval of plinabulin combined with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).

In June 2021 , VBL Therapeutics ( Israel ) provided an update on its ongoing OVAL Phase 3 study investigating ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) for platinum-resistant treatment ovarian cancer.

In March 2021 , Steba Biotech, Padeliporfin ImPACT was given Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for treating adult patients with upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC). The FDA has also granted Padeliporfin ImPACT Fast Track designation for the treatment of adult patients with low-grade and unifocal high-grade UTUC.

In January 2021 , Bionomics Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, announced that all patients had completed their treatment phase in the MODULATE clinical trial, an experimental Phase 2 trial of BNC105 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (OPDIVO) in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.

Market Segments

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Indications, 2020-2030 (Valu US$ Mn)

Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia

Glioblastoma

Liver Cancer

Mesothelioma

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Renal Pelvis

Ureter Cancer

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030 (Valu US$ Mn)

Hematological Malignancies

Solid Tumors

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Molecules, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Tubulin Binding Agents

Flavonoids

Ligand-Directed Agents

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Therapy, 2020-2030 (Valu US$ Mn)

Mono

Combination

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Route of Administration, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Oral

Intravenous

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Product, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Bavituximab

Icaritin

NGR-TNF

Padeliporfin

Plinabulin

VB-111

Others

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Region, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive clinical trial/pipeline analysis for the global vascular disrupting agents market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the vascular disrupting agents market

To analyze the vascular disrupting agents market drivers and challenges

To get information on the vascular disrupting agents market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

To get information for major investments, mergers & acquisitions in the vascular disrupting agents market industry

