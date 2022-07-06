Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
06.07.2022 | 16:46
Fix Price publishes its first sustainability report

DJ Fix Price publishes its first sustainability report

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price publishes its first sustainability report 06-Jul-2022 / 17:13 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price publishes its first sustainability report

The Company has outlined its key ESG focus areas and results

6 July 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has published its first GRI and SASB Sustainability Report for 2021. The report provides information on the Company's existing practices, strategic priorities, and key ESG results.

Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, commented: 

"In 2021, we continued to incorporate ESG practices into Fix Price's business processes. We have also succeeded in 
raising awareness about the importance of sustainability for the Company among our employees and other stakeholders. 
 
I am convinced that today each organisation has the opportunity to make a unique contribution to bringing the global 
ESG agenda to life. We recognise that there are many areas where Fix Price can make a difference. That is why we have 
selected the most significant areas within our four strategic ESG priorities where we see the greatest potential for 
the Company's contribution."

Our Sustainability Report continues the efforts we started last year: Fix Price undertook a comprehensive assessment of its ESG practices, and in autumn 2021 the Board of Directors established a Sustainability Committee that approved the Company's strategic priorities, "the 4Ps" (Product, People, Partners, and Planet). These priorities lay the groundwork for selecting sustainability focus areas going forward. Apart from that, the Company published its first ESG materials (databook and presentation) in early 2022.

All ESG materials, including the Sustainability Report, are available in the ESG Reports and Results section of Fix Price's corporate website.

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 31 March 2022, Fix Price operates 5,083 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries.

In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Contacts 

Fix Price Investor Relations             Fix Price Media Relations 
Elena Mironova                    Ekaterina Goncharova 
ir@fix-price.com                   elukina@fix-price.ru 
 
 
For sustainability related questions, please contact 
Anna Kazantseva 
sustainability@fix-price.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 173080 
EQS News ID:  1392339 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1392339&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2022 10:13 ET (14:13 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
