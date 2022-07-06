

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a whopping 179507 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 88,067,242, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



434 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties increased to 1,018,364.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 32,328 - and deaths - 140.



Covid deaths have increased by 13 percent and cases by 4 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 33000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 10 percent over the last two weeks. More than 3,700 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 9 percent rise in a fortnight.



85,389,870 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



2114 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,342,472.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de