DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2022

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: A00100146726

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP, on 30 June 2022 were as follows:

NAV per Share, cum income: 174.56p NAV per Share, ex income: 173.57p

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

6 July 2022

