HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Bordeaux, July 6, 2022 - Under the liquidity contract entered into between Hydrogène de France (« HDF Energy ») and ODDO BHF SCA, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2022:

5,145 shares

€ 136,226.78

Over the period from 01/01/2021 to 30/06/2022 the following were executed:

Buy side 706 Transactions 30,256 Shares € 878,891.95 Sell side 874 Transactions 30,853 Shares € 898,787.05

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 300,000

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF ENERGY)

HDF Energy is a global pioneer in hydrogen energy. HDF Energy develops high-capacity Hydrogen-Power plants and is active, through dedicated project companies, in their operation. These plants will provide continuous or on-demand electricity from renewable energy sources (wind or solar), combined with high power fuel cells supplied by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy develops two types of Hydrogen-Power plants:

Renewstable ® (POWER TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants, producing stable electricity 24h/day, composed of an intermittent renewable source and on-site hydrogen energy storage.

Multi-megawatt power plants, producing stable electricity 24h/day, composed of an intermittent renewable source and on-site hydrogen energy storage. HyPower® (GAS TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants producing electricity on demand from green hydrogen from gas transportation networks.

HDF Energy has integrated key fuel-cell know-how under a memorandum of understanding with Ballard (seven-year exclusive licence agreement) and has developed the world's first mass production plant for high-power fuel cells for energy, which will be commissioned in France (Bordeaux Metropole) in 2023. Through this activity, HDF Energy will also serve the maritime and data centre markets.

HDF Energy has positioned itself as a powerful accelerator of the energy transition by offering non-intermittent, grid-friendly and on-demand renewable power.

HDF shares have been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris compartment B since 24 June 2021.

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Margaux ROUILLARD

+ 33 (0)1 53 67 36 32

hdf-energy@actus.fr Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

Buy Side Sell Side Date Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 706 30,256 878,891.95 874 30,853 898,787.05 03/01/2022 0 0 0.00 35 1 100 29,715.00 04/01/2022 1 17 472.60 24 839 23,463.15 05/01/2022 2 400 11,250.00 15 606 17,265.00 06/01/2022 14 600 17,053.20 5 100 2,870.00 07/01/2022 8 380 10,906.00 1 100 2,885.00 10/01/2022 5 200 5,900.00 13 700 20,755.00 11/01/2022 8 1,100 32,600.00 4 107 3,178.95 12/01/2022 8 400 11,860.00 2 200 5,950.00 13/01/2022 5 139 4,129.45 6 402 11,990.00 14/01/2022 9 400 11,890.00 - 0 - 17/01/2022 3 414 12,295.80 12 600 18,210.00 18/01/2022 1 86 2,554.20 14 449 13,424.90 19/01/2022 9 400 11,990.00 6 800 24,261.35 20/01/2022 21 654 19,865.40 6 235 7,201.75 21/01/2022 12 600 17,940.00 3 150 4,530.00 24/01/2022 17 1,300 38,085.00 5 350 10,497.50 25/01/2022 18 957 27,191.70 1 26 748.80 26/01/2022 5 103 2,894.30 13 400 11,370.00 27/01/2022 10 300 8,519.40 1 10 285.50 28/01/2022 3 200 5,620.00 7 274 7,785.30 31/01/2022 3 114 3,237.60 25 626 17,880.20 01/02/2022 1 73 2,073.20 14 800 22,920.00 02/02/2022 6 158 4,549.40 20 400 11,570.00 03/02/2022 25 1,300 36,950.00 2 7 201.30 04/02/2022 0 - - 9 127 3,556.00 07/02/2022 3 60 1,676.00 16 473 13,344.95 08/02/2022 2 101 2,802.95 2 2 56.50 09/02/2022 9 301 8,252.60 8 66 1,824.90 10/02/2022 6 200 5,435.00 2 7 192.15 11/02/2022 7 200 5,390.00 5 200 5,440.00 14/02/2022 6 224 5,967.80 5 111 3,015.90 15/02/2022 1 1 26.90 9 212 5,722.60 16/02/2022 2 104 2,836.95 6 214 5,860.05 17/02/2022 6 250 6,747.50 9 147 4,007.25 18/02/2022 1 50 1,342.50 12 231 6,256.80 21/02/2022 4 92 2,461.05 1 18 486.00 22/02/2022 10 500 13,160.00 - 0 - 23/02/2022 5 100 2,590.00 10 200 5,245.00 24/02/2022 17 451 11,418.25 0 0 0.00 25/02/2022 1 1 24.95 8 205 5,250.40 28/02/2022 4 200 5,050.00 6 154 3,965.50 01/03/2022 0 - - 13 603 15,450.30 02/03/2022 2 6 152.15 10 500 12,900.00 03/03/2022 2 130 3,340.00 17 600 15,856.15 04/03/2022 4 120 3,060.00 5 141 3,659.85 07/03/2022 0 - - 13 800 21,910.00 08/03/2022 0 - - 8 326 9,180.60 09/03/2022 0 - - 23 904 26,869.50 10/03/2022 1 1 31.00 5 171 5,401.00 11/03/2022 6 201 6,131.75 1 1 31.75 14/03/2022 5 400 12,280.00 12 400 12,360.00 15/03/2022 11 402 12,261.40 1 1 31.00 16/03/2022 4 166 5,063.00 11 401 12,310.50 17/03/2022 7 101 3,110.90 17 301 9,300.90 18/03/2022 10 301 9,291.00 5 201 6,231.00 21/03/2022 5 450 13,560.00 1 100 3,050.00 22/03/2022 0 - - 8 400 12,290.00 23/03/2022 0 - - 7 352 11,015.60 24/03/2022 9 700 21,325.00 4 90 2,781.00 25/03/2022 11 467 14,138.70 19 720 22,210.00 28/03/2022 0 0 0.00 8 400 12,594.80 29/03/2022 6 125 3,937.50 1 100 3,175.00 30/03/2022 1 100 3,130.00 6 319 10,197.75 31/03/2022 8 227 7,261.30 4 181 5,862.25 01/04/2022 8 126 4,084.80 4 200 6,525.00 04/04/2022 9 460 14,950.00 5 100 3,290.00 05/04/2022 8 300 9,690.00 - 0 - 06/04/2022 18 578 18,168.40 1 4 128.00 07/04/2022 3 176 5,476.00 8 180 5,690.00 08/04/2022 3 100 3,130.00 - 0 - 11/04/2022 0 - - 6 300 9,440.00 12/04/2022 3 163 5,073.20 11 501 15,956.20 13/04/2022 2 100 3,190.00 7 400 12,895.00 14/04/2022 1 49 1,558.20 6 400 12,850.00 19/04/2022 3 100 3,220.00 5 300 9,840.00 20/04/2022 1 84 2,730.00 5 300 9,900.00 21/04/2022 6 250 8,195.00 6 200 6,625.00 22/04/2022 28 1,401 43,832.10 - 0 - 25/04/2022 20 543 15,699.65 8 374 11,430.20 26/04/2022 17 342 9,773.70 4 146 4,264.00 27/04/2022 31 973 26,658.00 1 1 29.00 28/04/2022 0 - - 8 300 8,400.00 29/04/2022 0 - - 7 300 8,710.00 02/05/2022 4 301 8,488.55 12 450 13,177.50 03/05/2022 3 147 4,189.50 - 0 - 04/05/2022 0 - - 9 251 7,258.60 05/05/2022 13 202 5,837.20 4 100 2,930.00 06/05/2022 6 104 2,987.90 2 100 2,900.00 09/05/2022 5 150 4,320.00 8 200 5,850.00 10/05/2022 5 194 5,508.40 - 0 - 11/05/2022 24 1,161 31,661.20 - 0 - 12/05/2022 2 300 8,100.00 13 700 19,325.00 13/05/2022 0 - - 20 406 11,242.80 16/05/2022 2 100 2,760.00 1 150 4,230.00 17/05/2022 2 100 2,840.00 3 150 4,290.00 18/05/2022 5 195 5,553.00 1 150 4,290.00 19/05/2022 1 100 2,820.00 11 317 9,035.00 20/05/2022 1 1 28.60 11 355 10,255.60 23/05/2022 1 1 29.35 3 30 880.50 24/05/2022 7 301 8,669.30 4 42 1,230.60 25/05/2022 1 1 28.50 8 219 6,313.70 26/05/2022 9 301 8,538.65 1 1 28.65 27/05/2022 4 126 3,578.50 12 151 4,303.50 30/05/2022 4 126 3,597.35 5 233 6,703.40 31/05/2022 11 626 18,016.60 6 329 9,548.90 01/06/2022 1 25 712.50 3 72 2,073.60 02/06/2022 8 130 3,710.00 1 25 721.25 03/06/2022 0 - - 7 359 10,407.80 06/06/2022 3 125 3,625.00 6 34 994.50 07/06/2022 4 142 4,116.30 4 94 2,749.50 08/06/2022 2 84 2,427.60 2 23 672.50 09/06/2022 0 - - 12 350 10,270.00 10/06/2022 9 375 10,875.00 2 125 3,725.00 13/06/2022 8 625 17,487.50 - 0 - 14/06/2022 0 - - 13 115 3,181.20 15/06/2022 0 - - 19 385 10,701.75 16/06/2022 3 101 2,803.15 3 14 394.10 17/06/2022 2 27 743.95 1 1 27.65 20/06/2022 0 - - 5 178 5,019.80 21/06/2022 6 274 7,607.20 1 1 28.00 22/06/2022 0 - - 2 51 1,428.00 23/06/2022 3 100 2,750.00 3 100 2,775.00 24/06/2022 4 300 8,225.00 4 100 2,775.00 27/06/2022 2 225 6,212.50 4 300 8,460.00 28/06/2022 4 200 5,600.00 9 175 4,923.75 29/06/2022 2 15 419.05 4 183 5,124.85 30/06/2022 4 199 5,512.15 2 168 4,716.00

