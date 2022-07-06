Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022

WKN: A142R6 ISIN: FR0013006558 Ticker-Symbol: 19R 
Stuttgart
06.07.22
17:01 Uhr
1,175 Euro
+0,004
+0,34 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
06.07.2022 | 18:12
90 Leser
SHOWROOMPRIVE: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Half-Year report on liquidity Contract

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 6, 2022- Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2022:

  • 273,877 shares
  • 43,168.1 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

  • 172,558 shares
  • 146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting January 1st, 2022 and ending June 30th, 2022, the following transactions were executed:

  • 815 purchase transactions
  • 633 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

  • Purchase: 612.436 shares and 952,578 euros
  • Sale: 501.450 shares and 792,111 euros

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE
Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported gross revenue of almost €1 billion incl. VAT[1] in 2021, and net revenue of €724 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 950 people.

For more information: https://showroomprivegroup.com


CONTACTS

ShowroomprivéTaddeo
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations+33 6 58 53 45 91
investor.relations@showroomprive.netpresse.showroomprive@taddeo.fr

PURCHASESALE
DateNumber of purchase transactionsShares purchasedNumber of purchase transactionsShares purchasedNumber of purchase transactionsShares purchased
Total815612436952578,15633501450792110,88
03/01/2022723004922121020022579,5
04/01/202210840018536623005187,5
05/01/2022311012378,1712720115846,17
06/01/20229820017609,5000
07/01/20226520011041000
10/01/20228910018304,5111002315,5
11/01/202211000202016990020102
12/01/20221474964,59141020021194
13/01/2022623004720941118568,94
14/01/202212720014738,5427005567
17/01/2022112,058563411635,59
18/01/2022191120122856,59311012295,59
19/01/20227640013003842728761,82
20/01/20228545910946,399610512354,18
21/01/202212933218412,29110002000
24/01/2022191020019723,4000
25/01/2022849008985,8723004308,6
26/01/202211100200213720013358,4
27/01/2022952009485,4172000038525,4
28/01/20228720013968,8411012190,99
31/01/2022210011911,948700113705,94
01/02/20221150028741525004818
02/02/2022161130021348,4111002129,6
03/02/2022000523014307,68
04/02/20227720013219,4111002057
07/02/2022000523004193,8
08/02/2022111001999,8323004242
09/02/2022000211002046
10/02/20226630011503811252104
11/02/2022531005580,8323014261,45
14/02/202218840014959312002196
15/02/2022211001969423004195,2
16/02/2022952009354,2111002021,8
17/02/2022131020017685,8000
18/02/2022151320021665,4130005040
21/02/2022321903437,924700011430
22/02/20227681010601,411860713744,86
23/02/2022965009877110001564
24/02/202212850012130212440037174
25/02/20229811912393,36560009616
28/02/20221863839703,69730014701,53
01/03/20221035005248,1420013237,62
02/03/202210100001419510822312139,59
03/03/2022325013551,45642796337,33
04/03/2022171400119076,4111,4
07/03/2022550016276,26450016711,26
08/03/2022675009205115001860
09/03/2022000382850039987
10/03/202210750110351,49111,49
11/03/2022775009395111,25
14/03/2022121250115826,3225013376,3
15/03/2022550016076,23111,23
16/03/2022111,23425013126,23
17/03/2022650016021,25225013126,25
18/03/2022325012976,21875019141,21
21/03/2022350006100325013126,24
22/03/2022111,24225013251,24
23/03/202291000112096,29111,29
24/03/2022850015871,2225012976,2
25/03/2022111,17325013026,17
28/03/2022111,19650016201,19
29/03/2022111,27750016426,27
30/03/2022525913290,62111,32
31/03/20225991012535,7225003200
01/04/2022225013126,25325013251,25
04/04/2022650026375,07111,29
05/04/2022213721749,3181000113201,28
06/04/202281112913714,5111,3
07/04/2022111,2425013038,7
08/04/2022111,22111,22
11/04/2022425012976,18111,18
12/04/2022111,19950016126,19
13/04/2022111,28162750137513,78
14/04/202222500352581000015100
19/04/20229750011600151500023625
20/04/2022650017826,5881000116154,08
21/04/20228750112067,98633375567
22/04/2022191750126491,52555408638,92
25/04/2022725433814,561046116417,6
26/04/20226822613200,3101150018865
27/04/20226677510526,3225014026,6
28/04/2022350007650000
29/04/2022000325003875
02/05/2022101000115374,07111,57
03/05/2022225013821,55111,55
04/05/2022949587437,02111,52
05/05/2022625013751,54350007590
06/05/2022650017526,52350017626,52
09/05/202271000115179,03111,53
10/05/2022225013751,53525013826,53
11/05/2022450017701,54350017876,54
12/05/2022151500121849225013861,5
13/05/2022650017569,04111,54
16/05/2022450017591,55223,09
17/05/2022111,5550017636,5
18/05/2022425013826,53131000015527,48
19/05/2022425013776,51425013969,01
20/05/2022350017701,59111,59
23/05/2022111,56450017876,56
24/05/2022532500137141,56111,56
25/05/20221350017177,14425013651,48
26/05/2022825013641,48725013676,48
27/05/20229735410812,741050017508,98
30/05/2022325013679210011500,5
31/05/2022325023527,82111,41
01/06/2022325013601,45325013626,45
02/06/2022650006975,01225013576,42
03/06/202281000113951,44650017151,44
06/06/2022111,385750110501,38
07/06/2022450017101,43111,43
08/06/2022225013526,42111,42
09/06/20227750110276,39225013501,39
10/06/20226750110051,34111,34
13/06/2022201250116371,33111,33
14/06/2022350016301,32000
15/06/2022111,22191250115551,22
16/06/2022831413758,45111,25
17/06/2022111,18338224677,33
20/06/2022111,2440885031,89
21/06/2022445015365,23945935674,39
22/06/2022111,24111,24
23/06/2022310011213,22111,22
24/06/2022310011206,23111250115526,23
27/06/2022415011891,291053806984,07
28/06/2022820012479,76625013151,26
29/06/2022210001234,5000
30/06/20221740014846,23111,23

[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other income

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGmflpyYlGfHyGpyk8tlZmRmnGxmkmWdaZTGxWOZacfFcG+Vm5tlmp2ZZnBmmG1n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75381-srp-groupe-pr-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.