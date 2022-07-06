Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, July 6
6 July 2022
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Directorate Change
The Board announces that Sir Martin Smith has today retired from the Board. It is further announced that following his retirement Doug McCutcheon has succeeded him as Chairman.
In addition, the Board announces that Dr Bina Rawal has succeeded Doug McCutcheon as Chair of the Management Engagement & Renumeration Committee.
- ENDS-
For further information please contact:
|Mark Pope
|Frostrow Capital LLP
|020 3 008 4913
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de