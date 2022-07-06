Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Directorate Change

6 July 2022

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Board announces that Sir Martin Smith has today retired from the Board. It is further announced that following his retirement Doug McCutcheon has succeeded him as Chairman.

In addition, the Board announces that Dr Bina Rawal has succeeded Doug McCutcheon as Chair of the Management Engagement & Renumeration Committee.

