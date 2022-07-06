Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 6 July 2022. The level of votes received is shown below.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld* Ordinary Business 1. To receive and consider the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2022. 30,077,272 99.99% 1,763 0.01% 30,079,035 5,673 2. To approve the payment of a final dividend of 19.5p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2022. 30,080,365 99.99% 1,934 0.01% 30,082,299 2,409 3. To approve the Company's dividend policy as set out on page 26 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2022. 30,077,389 100.00% 1,293 0.00% 30,078,682 5,450 4. To re-elect Mrs Sarah Bates as a Director of the Company. 30,039,986 99.87% 39,211 0.13% 30,079,197 5,511 5. To re-elect Mr Humphrey van der Klugt as a Director of the Company. 30,071,390 99.97% 7,729 0.03% 30,079,119 5,589 6. To re-elect Mr Doug McCutcheon as a Director of the Company. 30,039,447 99.87% 39,586 0.13% 30,079,033 5,675 7. To re-elect Mr Sven Borho as a Director of the Company. 30,069,413 99.97% 9,620 0.03% 30,079,033 5,675 8. To re-elect Dr Bina Rawal as a Director of the Company. 30,068,204 99.97% 10,015 0.03% 30,078,219 6,489 9. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 30,055,129 99.94% 18,512 0.06% 30,073,641 11,067 10. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2022. 30,054,786 99.94% 17,905 0.06% 30,072,691 12,017 Special Business 11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. 30,064,049 99.96% 13,272 0.04% 30,077,321 7,387 12. To disapply the rights of pre -

emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special resolution) 30,045,977 99.90% 31,068 0.10% 30,077,045 7,663 13. To sell relevant shares for cash as if, immediately before the sale such shares are held by the Company as treasury shares. (Special resolution) 29,954,655 99.59% 124,261 0.41% 30,078,916 5,792 14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special resolution) 30,069,198 99.97% 9,016 0.03% 30,078,214 5,994 15. That any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting) shall be called by notice of at least 14 clear days. (Special resolution) 29,960,372 99.60% 120,013 0.40% 30,080,385 3,823

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue was 65,537,755 (with 379,351 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 65,158,404.

The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

6 July 2022

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913