Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

495,270 shares

- €1,160,901.07



- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,566

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,438

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,336,723 shares for €121,439,201.00

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,894,453 shares for €109,929,794.52

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

53,000 shares

- €1,676,520.36



- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,041

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,001

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 471,000 shares for €13,760,199.91

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 455,000 shares for €13,398,255.71

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

- €4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number o

shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 5,566 4,336,723 121,439,201.00 5,438 3,894,453 109,929,794.52 03/01/2022 9 4,000 129,480.00 14 12,000 389,760.00 04/01/2022 8 10,000 324,600.00 30 10,951 357,659.66 05/01/2022 18 18,000 581,760.00 6 6,000 194,820.00 06/01/2022 59 26,000 833,820.00 31 28,000 903,280.00 07/01/2022 17 16,000 521,600.00 43 46,000 1,505,120.00 10/01/2022 79 59,000 1,926,350.00 71 18,000 593,820.00 11/01/2022 28 24,000 782,160.00 60 36,000 1,175,040.00 12/01/2022 58 54,000 1,744,740.00 42 22,000 715,220.00 13/01/2022 36 24,000 772,560.00 33 32,000 1,034,560.00 14/01/2022 15 14,000 452,060.00 14 14,000 453,880.00 17/01/2022 35 33,603 1,085,376.90 31 34,000 1,103,300.00 18/01/2022 61 42,397 1,370,271.04 18 22,000 713,680.00 19/01/2022 27 20,000 641,400.00 19 20,000 645,000.00 20/01/2022 25 26,000 846,820.00 70 52,001 1,699,912.69 21/01/2022 127 60,000 1,939,200.00 3 1,999 65,367.30 24/01/2022 116 62,000 1,934,400.00 25/01/2022 51 42,000 1,298,640.00 40 32,000 992,320.00 26/01/2022 72 40,596 1,278,774.00 27/01/2022 4 4,000 127,000.00 39 35,404 1,135,052.24 28/01/2022 59 38,000 1,206,500.00 5 4,000 129,200.00 31/01/2022 17 18,000 574,380.00 67 32,000 1,027,200.00 01/02/2022 17 18,064 584,189.76 66 32,650 1,058,839.50 02/02/2022 71 45,350 1,480,224.00 03/02/2022 25 17,936 587,942.08 16 14,000 461,580.00 04/02/2022 36 34,000 1,105,680.00 47 16,000 524,000.00 07/02/2022 57 40,000 1,284,800.00 35 22,777 733,419.40 08/02/2022 16 14,000 453,180.00 37 33,223 1,078,086.35 09/02/2022 31 16,000 525,600.00 57 28,000 923,720.00 10/02/2022 17 22,000 722,700.00 40 20,000 659,000.00 11/02/2022 73 36,000 1,171,440.00 27 20,000 653,000.00 14/02/2022 113 50,000 1,589,000.00 16 10,000 319,400.00 15/02/2022 12 6,000 191,160.00 55 40,000 1,281,200.00 16/02/2022 6 10,000 322,400.00 21 12,000 388,680.00 17/02/2022 25 20,000 644,400.00 29 20,000 647,800.00 18/02/2022 16 12,000 390,240.00 48 32,000 1,045,440.00 21/02/2022 74 52,000 1,669,200.00 34 10,021 326,283.76 22/02/2022 73 44,000 1,375,000.00 36 16,000 502,080.00 23/02/2022 22 16,094 509,214.16 37 24,000 761,280.00 24/02/2022 79 56,000 1,682,240.00 3 2,000 61,320.00 25/02/2022 6 4,057 120,492.90 77 72,000 2,212,560.00 28/02/2022 34 24,000 743,040.00 2 2,000 62,680.00 01/03/2022 102 70,000 2,134,300.00 11 6,000 185,880.00 02/03/2022 91 63,821 1,812,516.40 1 2,000 57,400.00 03/03/2022 71 46,076 1,291,510.28 13 12,000 343,680.00 04/03/2022 109 79,924 2,127,576.88 07/03/2022 79 60,000 1,428,000.00 71 60,000 1,471,800.00 08/03/2022 33 12,000 291,600.00 42 42,500 1,108,400.00 09/03/2022 81 90,000 2,494,800.00 10/03/2022 59 43,453 1,207,124.34 3 2,000 56,600.00 11/03/2022 10 12,000 327,480.00 27 32,000 897,280.00 14/03/2022 3 2,000 55,400.00 80 40,000 1,126,800.00 15/03/2022 15 14,000 387,800.00 69 46,789 1,314,303.01 16/03/2022 10 8,000 232,480.00 132 64,000 1,864,320.00 17/03/2022 59 62,000 1,834,580.00 101 56,000 1,676,080.00 18/03/2022 39 38,000 1,127,460.00 26 28,000 839,440.00 21/03/2022 41 44,000 1,280,840.00 1 11 324.06 22/03/2022 3 2,000 58,480.00 54 47,989 1,405,597.81 23/03/2022 39 30,000 873,600.00 48 11,426 336,267.18 24/03/2022 41 30,000 856,200.00 6 6,000 173,940.00 25/03/2022 20 20,000 556,600.00 42 22,000 617,100.00 28/03/2022 14 14,000 393,820.00 63 50,000 1,412,000.00 29/03/2022 8 8,000 228,160.00 111 66,000 1,896,180.00 30/03/2022 37 26,000 747,760.00 22 27,000 783,810.00 31/03/2022 35 30,000 877,500.00 56 32,000 942,400.00 01/04/2022 29 12,000 349,440.00 52 38,110 1,118,909.60 04/04/2022 41 36,000 1,064,160.00 82 42,212 1,253,696.40 05/04/2022 106 76,000 2,197,160.00 3 2,443 72,605.96 06/04/2022 88 50,000 1,394,000.00 37 27,226 769,406.76 07/04/2022 67 56,000 1,538,320.00 34 26,000 724,620.00 08/04/2022 44 36,000 985,320.00 59 42,114 1,159,819.56 11/04/2022 39 34,000 947,580.00 66 47,660 1,340,199.20 12/04/2022 67 44,000 1,200,320.00 58 40,471 1,112,952.50 13/04/2022 12 16,000 438,240.00 83 49,758 1,378,296.60 14/04/2022 69 52,000 1,463,800.00 69 54,000 1,526,580.00 19/04/2022 45 44,000 1,215,280.00 29 17,000 474,470.00 20/04/2022 1 2,000 54,600.00 65 52,000 1,455,480.00 21/04/2022 60 49,557 1,440,126.42 22/04/2022 68 42,198 1,208,128.74 18 16,000 462,880.00 25/04/2022 75 52,000 1,479,920.00 58 50,546 1,453,197.50 26/04/2022 64 58,001 1,652,448.49 53 34,000 978,520.00 27/04/2022 79 69,999 1,924,972.50 28 30,000 830,400.00 28/04/2022 32 27,000 747,900.00 59 52,000 1,446,640.00 29/04/2022 48 44,000 1,224,520.00 65 40,045 1,120,859.55 02/05/2022 132 94,000 2,522,020.00 78 44,673 1,220,913.09 03/05/2022 29 30,000 817,800.00 44 36,000 986,040.00 04/05/2022 48 40,000 1,092,000.00 30 22,000 604,780.00 05/05/2022 59 50,000 1,372,000.00 62 34,000 943,500.00 06/05/2022 56 60,000 1,594,800.00 4 4,000 106,920.00 09/05/2022 107 66,000 1,704,120.00 16 16,000 421,120.00 10/05/2022 42 30,000 768,600.00 46 42,000 1,080,240.00 11/05/2022 16 20,000 517,200.00 93 68,000 1,778,200.00 12/05/2022 109 92,135 2,364,184.10 13 14,000 366,100.00 13/05/2022 1 2,000 50,680.00 140 92,000 2,367,160.00 16/05/2022 68 42,000 1,076,460.00 39 32,000 824,640.00 17/05/2022 10 10,941 285,669.51 50 44,000 1,154,560.00 18/05/2022 68 52,000 1,364,480.00 45 34,000 904,400.00 19/05/2022 62 58,000 1,460,440.00 13 12,000 303,000.00 20/05/2022 4 4,000 102,280.00 63 60,000 1,545,600.00 23/05/2022 33 30,000 774,600.00 99 44,000 1,147,520.00 24/05/2022 59 46,000 1,183,580.00 3 4,000 103,520.00 25/05/2022 40 40,000 1,041,600.00 72 42,000 1,099,140.00 26/05/2022 15 12,000 311,760.00 37 42,000 1,102,920.00 27/05/2022 23 26,000 686,660.00 50 28,000 743,400.00 30/05/2022 3 4,000 107,600.00 65 44,000 1,185,800.00 31/05/2022 79 76,000 2,013,240.00 01/06/2022 48 48,000 1,258,560.00 46 22,980 607,821.00 02/06/2022 39 29,309 764,964.90 70 40,000 1,047,200.00 03/06/2022 30 32,000 844,480.00 42 39,820 1,059,212.00 06/06/2022 29 22,000 585,860.00 42 30,000 802,200.00 07/06/2022 32 24,000 640,560.00 45 42,000 1,126,440.00 08/06/2022 88 70,500 1,872,480.00 6 8,000 213,200.00 09/06/2022 80 52,000 1,376,960.00 41 42,000 1,118,880.00 10/06/2022 99 92,544 2,383,933.44 5 6,000 158,100.00 13/06/2022 110 76,000 1,862,000.00 14/06/2022 47 50,171 1,201,595.45 35 28,000 677,880.00 15/06/2022 15 11,500 276,460.00 62 47,000 1,132,230.00 16/06/2022 56 66,000 1,541,760.00 21 12,080 282,672.00 17/06/2022 11 16,000 371,520.00 70 65,637 1,534,593.06 20/06/2022 18 22,000 510,620.00 48 42,000 979,440.00 21/06/2022 28 37,000 872,090.00 52 40,000 947,200.00 22/06/2022 37 37,087 859,676.66 65 56,000 1,312,640.00 23/06/2022 67 48,913 1,134,292.47 21 26,000 605,280.00 24/06/2022 7 7,000 163,800.00 40 30,000 704,700.00 27/06/2022 32 23,920 579,581.60 28/06/2022 30 34,000 830,960.00 67 44,000 1,084,600.00 29/06/2022 69 50,000 1,211,000.00 31 32,514 791,390.76 30/06/2022 90 72,000 1,681,920.00 35 32,000 757,440.00

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €3,502,858,580

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005708/en/

Contacts:

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT