Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.07.2022 | 20:22
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OEG Offshore partners with Blue Manta to enhance delivery service and support in the Middle East

ABERDEEN, Scotland , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Manta International, leading provider of well completion solutions, has mobilised new packaged completion kits to the Middle East through a distribution agreement with OEG Offshore (OEG).

Caption: L to R: Neil Hardie, Founder and Managing Director of Blue Manta International, and Chris Kleinhans, Regional Director of OEG Middle East FZE, pictured with packaged rental solutions ready for mobilisation in the Middle East (PRNewsfoto/OEG Offshore)

The shared businesses can now offer an expanded range of packaged rental solutions to meet the increased business growth in completions and workover operations in the GCC.

Blue Manta's completion kits can include spooling units ranging from 30 inches to 96 inches designed and manufactured to meet DNV 2.7-1 standards, along with sheave wheels, spreader beams and spares to deploy control lines, gauge lines and ESP lines.

Furthermore, Blue Manta intends to introduce a range of pressure equipment in the near future along with services such as calibration, NAS6 flushing and maintenance of customers' owned equipment within the region.

The completion units and services available through OEG Offshore's network will support key customers in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE with shorter lead times and greater availability, backed up with access to a mobile technical support centre.

Founder and Managing Director of Blue Manta, Neil Hardie comments: "Our operations in the Middle East have been doing extremely well and we are steadily building up a local fleet that leading energy services companies in the region will benefit from. Having successfully adopted this model in other international locations, we know that it allows the partnership to offer a strengthened network of service and support to customers."

Chris Kleinhans, Regional Director of OEG Middle East FZE comments; "Through a collaborative sale effort with the BMI team we are seeing many opportunities for spooler systems in the region."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854670/OEG_Offshore.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.