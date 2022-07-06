OEG Offshore partners with Blue Manta to enhance delivery service and support in the Middle East

ABERDEEN, Scotland , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Manta International, leading provider of well completion solutions, has mobilised new packaged completion kits to the Middle East through a distribution agreement with OEG Offshore (OEG).

The shared businesses can now offer an expanded range of packaged rental solutions to meet the increased business growth in completions and workover operations in the GCC.

Blue Manta's completion kits can include spooling units ranging from 30 inches to 96 inches designed and manufactured to meet DNV 2.7-1 standards, along with sheave wheels, spreader beams and spares to deploy control lines, gauge lines and ESP lines.

Furthermore, Blue Manta intends to introduce a range of pressure equipment in the near future along with services such as calibration, NAS6 flushing and maintenance of customers' owned equipment within the region.

The completion units and services available through OEG Offshore's network will support key customers in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE with shorter lead times and greater availability, backed up with access to a mobile technical support centre.

Founder and Managing Director of Blue Manta, Neil Hardie comments: "Our operations in the Middle East have been doing extremely well and we are steadily building up a local fleet that leading energy services companies in the region will benefit from. Having successfully adopted this model in other international locations, we know that it allows the partnership to offer a strengthened network of service and support to customers."

Chris Kleinhans, Regional Director of OEG Middle East FZE comments; "Through a collaborative sale effort with the BMI team we are seeing many opportunities for spooler systems in the region."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854670/OEG_Offshore.jpg