

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is in advanced talks to acquire Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in a deal that could be worth roughly $40 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The companies are discussing a price for Seagen above $200 per share, the report specified.



Merck and Seagen are seeking to seal a deal on or before the announcement of Merck's second fiscal-quarter earnings set for July 28, the report added.







