- (PLX AI) - Sudzucker Q1 EBITDA EUR 236 million.
- • Südzucker expects consolidated group revenues of EUR 8.9 to 9.3 billion in fiscal 2022/23
- • The sugar, special products and starch segments' revenues are anticipated to rise sharply
- • The CropEnergies segment's revenues are expected to range between EUR 1.4 and 1.5 billion
- • In the fruit segment, revenues are forecast to grow moderately
- • Group operating result is seen ranging between EUR 400 and 500 million
