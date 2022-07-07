Anzeige
07.07.2022
Marula Mining Plc - Change of Name

Marula Mining Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

London, July 6

MARULA MINING PLC

(formerly ALL STAR MINERALS PLC)

("Marula'' or the "Company")

Change of Name

Further to its announcement dated 1 July 2022, All Star Minerals plc (AQSE: MARU), is pleased to announce that is has changed its name to Marula Mining PLC.

The Company's website address (including its investor relations content) is now marulamining.com.

The Company's ISIN is GB00BNBS4S95 and SEDOL is BNBS4S9.

Enquiries:

Marula Mining PLC
Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer		jason@marulamining.com

Contact via BlytheRay, Financial PR and IR
(details below)
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti
+44 (0) 20 7213 0880
Broker
OvalX
Tom Curran / Thomas Smith		+44 (0) 20 7392 1568
Financial PR and IR
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray		+44 (0) 20 7138 3204
