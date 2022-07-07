Element Materials Technology (Element), a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, has completed its acquisition by Temasek, a global investor headquartered in Singapore. Temasek has been a minority shareholder in Element since 2019. Temasek has acquired Element from Bridgepoint, whose successful ownership has been an important part of a more than ten-fold increase in Element's turnover over the past decade. The acquisition, which was subject to regulatory approvals, was previously announced on 25th January 2022.

As a highly differentiated TIC leader with a track record of technical expertise, Element is a trusted partner to customers, supporting them from early R&D, through complex government approvals, and into production, with a focus on laboratory-based testing. Its 7,000+ scientists, engineers, and technologists, based across a global network of more than 200 laboratories in 30 countries, serve technically demanding and highly regulated sectors, ensuring products are safe and sustainable. Element works with customers across a wide spectrum, from developing the next generation of aircraft, spacecraft, and autonomous vehicles, to vaccine component testing in its US pharmaceutical laboratories; and from the certification of smartphones and wearable technologies, to providing 5G carrier approvals and developing connected robots.

The Group generates annual revenues of more than $1 billion and has grown at over 20% a year over the last ten years. It is well-positioned to accelerate this growth as it builds deeper leadership positions in critical end-markets including life sciences and connected technologies. Element also benefits from strong global ESG tailwinds with over 60% of its work directly supporting customers on their sustainability journeys, it will continue to play a critical role in the decarbonization of the global economy.

Jo Wetz, CEO of Element, said: "We are delighted to complete this landmark transaction with Temasek, and to begin work on the next chapter of Element's story. Their partnership over the last three years has been hugely beneficial to our growth. Today, Element is the partner of choice to companies at the forefront of innovation, from advanced medical science to autonomous cars, and has one of the most talented and highly qualified teams in the TIC space.

We are excited to build upon that legacy of success and drive Element forward by scaling our business further through strategic investments and acquisitions, with a focus on high growth end-markets such as life sciences and connected technologies. Element will continue to play a crucial role in supporting our customers on their sustainability journeys, and in making tomorrow safer than today."

Allan Leighton, Non-Executive Chairman of Element, said: "Element is a true success story a talented management team leading an exceptional group of experts across offices and laboratories in more than 30 countries around the world. We're now entering another exciting chapter of purpose-driven growth, together with our customers and our new owners".

Chris Busby, partner at Bridgepoint, said: "Element has been bold in its ambition, delivered impressive organic growth, and implemented a targeted acquisition strategy. As a result, it has significantly expanded its expertise for over 50,000 customers worldwide and become an undisputed heavyweight in TIC. We are proud of what Element has achieved and wish them continued success in the future."

Element was advised by Bank of America Securities, Goldman Sachs and Rothschild Co (M&A), A&O (legal), EY (finance and tax), BCG (commercial), DLA, Jamieson and PwC (management advisors).

About Element

The Element Materials Technology Group is one of the world's leading global providers of testing, inspection, and certification services for a diverse range of products, materials, and technologies in advanced industrial supply chains where failure in use is not an option. Headquartered in London, UK, Element's c.7,000 scientists, engineers, and technologists, working in our global network of over 200+ laboratories, support customers from early R&D, through complex regulatory approvals, and into production ensuring their products are safe and sustainable, and achieve market access. In 2021, Element set out its new, industry leading environmental commitments, adopting science-based targets and committing to net zero emissions across its entire global business by 2035. These environmental commitments follow Element's achievement of the highest ESG ranking in the testing, inspection and certification industry from Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG research and data. For more information about Element, please visit our website, connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

About Temasek

Temasek is a global investment company with a net portfolio value of S$381 billion (€241b, £206b) as at 31 March 2021. Headquartered in Singapore, it has 13 offices in nine countries around the world. The Temasek Charter defines Temasek's three roles as an Investor, Institution, and Steward, which shape its ethos to do well, do right, and do good. As a provider of catalytic capital, it seeks to enable solutions to key global challenges. With sustainability at the core of all Temasek does, it actively seeks sustainable solutions to address present and future challenges, as it captures investible opportunities to bring about a sustainable future for all. For more information on Temasek, please visit www.temasek.com.sg

