

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L) posted second quarter total iron ore pellet production of 2.1 million tonnes, a year on year decrease of 27%, as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and associated logistics constraints. First half sales were 4.4 million tonnes, a year on year decrease of 21%, reflecting the logistics constraints.



Ferrexpo said it continues to operate with between one and three of its pelletiser lines, reflecting logistics availability within Ukraine. The Group is in advanced talks with a number of logistics providers to resume access to seaborne markets via neighbouring countries.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOTALENERGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de