

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex PLC (VCT.L), a supplier of high performance polymers, on Thursday said its revenue in the third quarter increased 16% to 93.4 million pounds from 80.7 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago, helped by improved average selling prices.



Quarterly volume increased 10% to 1,323 tonnes from 1,202 tonnes last year.



The company said cash in hand was 50 million pounds as on June 30, 2022 excluding 3.6 million cash ringfenced in China investments.



Looking forward, capital expenditure for the year is now expected to be 50 million pounds, slightly lower than the previous guidance as some expenditure phased into fiscal 2023.



'With sustainable products bringing environmental and societal benefits, a balanced portfolio of end markets in our core business, a strong pipeline of growth opportunities, and a highly cash generative business model, our Polymer & Parts strategy keeps us well positioned for the medium to long-term,' said Jakob Sigurdsson, Chief Executive of Victrex.



Victrex is scheduled to report its full-year preliminary results on 6th December 2022.







