

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) said that it delivered 6,652 new homes in the first half of the year, which was below the first half of 2021, but also slightly lower than it previously expected due to further delays in the planning system and material and labour shortages. The company delivered 7,406 new homes in the prior year.



Total revenues for the period were 1.69 billion pounds down from 1.84 billion pounds in the prior year. The total revenues included housing revenues of 1.63 billion pounds compared to 1.75 billion pounds in the previous year.



The company anticipates profit at the half year to be modestly above its expectations reflecting strong demand and positive pricing conditions.



The company currently expects delivering around 14,500 to 15,000 legal completions this year while retaining margins and securing profit growth.







