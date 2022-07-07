

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RS Group plc, formerly Electrocomponents plc, (ECM.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter total revenue growth was 20 percent, and like-for-like revenue growth of 18 percent, despite significantly tougher comparatives.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now expects revenue and profit to be slightly ahead of current consensus estimates.



According to the company, consensus for the year ending March 31, 2023 is revenue of 2.74 billion pounds and adjusted profit before tax of 345.3 million pounds.



In its first-quarter trading update, the company said its industrial product ranges, which are around 73 percent of Group revenue, grew like-for-like revenue by 21 percent.



The company's main own-brand, RS PRO, grew like-for-like revenue by 21 percent, benefiting from targeted product campaigns. Web like-for-like revenue increased 20 percent, with digital participation of 63 percent.



The company said it expect to see a negative impact of around 7 million pounds on revenue from fewer trading days in this year, compared to last year.



Lindsley Ruth, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'While we remain alert to a difficult macroeconomic environment and increasing inflationary pressures, we have an improved pricing model, strong cost controls, tight inventory commitments and profitable growth initiatives as detailed within our Journey to Greatness. ...We are confident we are well positioned to deliver continued profitable market share gains and attractive returns.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de