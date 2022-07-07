Valmet Oyj: Publishing of Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January - June 2022 on July 27, 2022

ESPOO, Finland, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's press release on July 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Valmet's Half Year Financial Review for January - June 2022 will be published on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors/.

Webcast

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2022-q2 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Pasi Laine will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference at

Finland +358 981710310

United Kingdom +44 3333000804

France +33 170750711

Germany +49 6913803430

Norway +47 23500243

Sweden +46 856642651

United States +1 6319131422

The participants will be asked to provide the following conference PIN: 12303278#

All questions should be presented in English.

The event can be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

For media: Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved, when flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

