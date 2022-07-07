

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM said its Board has given a mandate to the CEO, Pietro Labriola, to carry out all activities to achieve the strategic objective of overcoming vertical integration and reducing the company's debt level through the transfer and valorisation of certain Group assets. The management outlined to the Board a transformation plan which outlines the potential separation of fixed network infrastructure assets (NetCo) from services (ServiceCO).



NetCo covers the fixed network, both primary and secondary, as well as domestic and international wholesale businesses. ServiceCo includes TIM Enterprise, TIM Consumer and TIM Brasil.







