Donnerstag, 07.07.2022
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
PR Newswire
07.07.2022 | 11:16
BODYCOTE PLC - External Board Appointment

PR Newswire

London, July 7

BODYCOTE PLC ('the Company')

Changes in Director's Particulars

7 July 2022

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, the Company advises that it has been notified that Eva Lindqvist, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Greencoat Renewables PLC as of 7 July 2022.

Contact for queries:

U. Ball, Company Secretary: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

© 2022 PR Newswire
