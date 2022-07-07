BODYCOTE PLC - External Board Appointment

BODYCOTE PLC ('the Company')

Changes in Director's Particulars

7 July 2022

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, the Company advises that it has been notified that Eva Lindqvist, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Greencoat Renewables PLC as of 7 July 2022.

Contact for queries:

U. Ball, Company Secretary: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29