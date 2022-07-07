

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Thursday after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting revealed commitment among officials to fight record-high inflation.



Falling commodity prices, especially a drop in Brent crude futures below $100 a barrel, also helped ease investor concerns surrounding inflation and aggressive rate hikes by major central banks.



The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 80 points, or 1.4 percent, to 5,992 after adding 2 percent the previous day.



Economy-sensitive stocks were rising, with automaker Renault rallying 4.5 percent.



Electric utility EDF edged lower after saying that a search for a successor to EDF's Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Lévy will be launched as his tenure will end on March 18, 2023.







