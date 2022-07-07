DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY (ANRJ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY

DEALING DATE: 06/07/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 277.5819

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 126287

CODE: ANRJ

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ Sequence No.: 173174 EQS News ID: 1392777 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1392777&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2022 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)