AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 06/07/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 75.7326

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 312678

CODE: TPHU

ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 173188 EQS News ID: 1392805 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

