Donnerstag, 07.07.2022
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
WKN: A1JVA8 ISIN: CA27887W1005 
Tradegate
05.07.22
17:34 Uhr
0,374 Euro
+0,006
+1,63 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
07.07.2022 | 11:56
Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces TR-1

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

CA27887W1005

Issuer Name

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Meridian Capital International Fund

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Jul-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Jul-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.470000

0.000000

3.470000

11,965,000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

CA27887W1005

11,965,000


3.470000


Sub Total 8.A

11,965,000

3.470000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights





Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold





10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

04-Jul-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Hong Kong

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707818/Eco-Atlantic-Oil-and-Gas-Ltd-Announces-TR-1

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
