MWW Group: MikeWorldWide London Shortlisted for Creativepool's PR Agency of the Year Award

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), a leading independent and integrated public relations agency, has been shortlisted for Creativepool's PR Agency of the Year Award in the UK as part of its Annual 2022 Awards. A panel of esteemed industry experts will be reviewing the PR strategies of each entrant, judging their work, business and culture to determine the winner announced on 1st September.

In this current climate of social and political change, where a global pandemic has shifted traditional business goals and strategies, great public relations is more important than ever. And naturally, so is the concept of 'caring'. At MWW, the team believes caring is the most valuable currency available. Consumers take great care to choose brands and businesses which align with their values and ideas, and good PR has the potential to help brands better-understand this - helping them create more meaningful impact. That's why MWW is committed to creating work that audiences truly care about.

Tom Buttle, President & Managing Director at MikeWorldWide London, said: "It's fantastic to be recognised by Creativepool. Change in PR isn't just something for us to all write posts about. It's happening fast and it's very real. This shortlist reflects our commitment to working with our clients to challenge how we can do things in new ways. And it recognises our focus on diversity, equality and inclusion - which is helping us work with brilliant people who bring fresh ideas to the table. PR today is definitely as important to brands as I can ever remember."

To vote for MikeWorldWide visit: https://creativepool.com/annual/2022/

About MikeWorldWide