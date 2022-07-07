The "Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market By Product, By Service Channel, By Vehicle Type, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market is expected to witness market growth of 1.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Several reasons such as technical improvements causing an increase in the average age of vehicles, an increase in the average miles traveled per vehicle, and an increase in people's awareness of road safety are projected to fuel the expansion of the automotive service market. Furthermore, a surge in used car sales opens up a slew of prospects for important participants in the automotive repair industry.

The most crucial reason to get the car thoroughly inspected and repaired after an accident is to ensure self and others' safety on the road. While the car may appear to be in good working order, internal components could be faulty, resulting in a dangerous malfunction while driving.

The presence of significant automakers, such as Mercedes and BMW, is largely responsible for the region's growth. Furthermore, the region is witnessing high penetration levels of automotive cars with better safety features, as well as the rising penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The repair and maintenance market in Germany is growing rapidly as a result of increased R&D expenditure in automobile parts for OEMs and aftermarkets. Automotive collision repair technology assists businesses in optimizing their appraisal and repair processes, allowing them to cut repair cycle time by identifying problems and finding solutions faster.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $17.5 billion by 2027. The UK market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 0.8% during (2021 2027). Additionally, The France market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 2.3% during (2021 2027).

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Spare Parts, Consumables and Paints Coatings. Based on Service Channel, the market is segmented into OE, do-it-yourself (DIY), and DIFM. Based on Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Light-duty Vehicle and Heavy-duty Vehicle. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

Chapter 4. Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market by Product

4.1 Europe Spare Parts Market by Country

4.2 Europe Consumables Market by Country

4.3 Europe Paints Coatings Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market by Service Channel

5.1 Europe OE Market by Country

5.2 Europe Do-it-yourself (DIY) Market by Country

5.3 Europe DIFM Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Europe Light-duty Vehicle Market by Country

6.2 Europe Heavy-duty Vehicle Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Automotive Collision Repair Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Automotive Technology Products LLC

International Automotive Components (IAC) Group

3M Company

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Tenneco, Inc.

Magna International, Inc.

Faurecia (Groupe PSA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sp8jm3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005352/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900